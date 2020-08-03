Hanover County School Board to re-install Confederate name signage for ‘brief period of time’

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County School Board has decided to re-install the Confederate name signage at two schools while the school division administration works through the renaming process.

The signage was stripped at Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Lee-Davis High School on July 17 following a decision by the school board to rename the schools in a 4-3 vote.

“The names and changing of the names at each school have been an extremely sensitive issue to many Hanoverians,” a Hanover County Schools Spokesperson Chris Whitley said. “The School Board recognizes that those who find the names offensive would like them removed immediately and those who are not offended by the names would have liked them to remain longer.”

The school board is asking staff to provide a formal process for removing the current names of the schools.

School staff is scheduled to present a plan to the school board on August 11. This plan will include “various aspects of the school name removal activities and the process for updating facilities to reflect the change in names.”

The school board also plans to vote on the new names for the schools in October.