Hanover County School Board to vote on two new school names Tuesday

Hanover County schools, Lee-Davis and Stonewall Jackson have their signage removed on July 16, 2020. (Photo: Hanover NAACP)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County School Board will formally vote on the new names for the two district schools previously named for Confederate leaders on Tuesday. The meeting will start at 6 p.m.

The school formerly known as Lee-Davis High School could soon be named Mechanicsville High School, while Bell Creek could replace Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

The school board decided on the new two names back in September and following the vote at Tuesday’s meeting the names would become official.

Once the board has voted, new mascots will be chosen for the schools. The school board said the mascot selection is a school-based decision.

