HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A vote will be held tonight at the Hanover County School Board meeting regarding new transgender bathroom policy rules.

The vote comes after the Virginia American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on behalf of five parents of transgender students. The new policy would require transgender students, with their parents or guardians, to submit a formal request to use school bathrooms, locker rooms or changing facilities that align with their gender identities and give the board authority to approve or deny them.

In 2020, Lawmakers passed a law requiring all school districts to follow a set of guidelines created by the Virginia Department of Education. These laws allowed students to be called by their pronouns, use gender-specific bathrooms, and provide documents, including a signature from their physician or therapist.

A closed session meeting will be held tonight at 6:30 p.m., and the public meeting will start at 7 p.m.