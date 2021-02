HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- Investigators are searching for a man accused of using fake $20 bills at two Hanover County businesses back in January.

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to a report of a person using counterfeit $20 bills at a business in the 8100 block of Atlee Road. Shortly after, another incident was reported at a business in the 8300 block of Meadowbridge Road.