Hanover County schools dealing with 2 positive cases of COVID-19

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A spokesperson with Hanover County Public Schools confirms to 8News that two “individuals on two separate buses tested positive for COVID-19.”

Chris Whitley says that while the school can not release specific details, an investigation by the Hanover Health Department determined that “two individuals on one bus and two individuals on the second bus were close contacts and are required to quarantine.”

All other individuals on the bus has a low risk of exposure, officials added.

All families with students on the bus were notified.

