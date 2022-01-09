Hanover County Schools reopening Monday, some bus routes out of service

HANOVER COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools announced that all schools in the county will be reopening Monday, Jan. 10, though some school bus routes will not be in service.

Hanover County Schools have been closed since Monday, when a massive winter storm left hundreds of thousands of Virginians without power. Some rural communities, including in Hanover, are still recovering from the storm.

Despite all schools in the county being open as of tomorrow, road conditions are still bad enough in some of Hanover that nine school bus routes will be temporarily out of service:

Elementary Bus Routes:

– Bus Route 193 for stops on Hopeful Church Road – PM (South Anna Elementary)

– Bus Route 284 for stops on Hopeful Church Road – AM (South Anna Elementary)

– Bus Route 306 for stops on Ben Gayle (Beaverdam Elementary)

– Bus Route 357 for stops Woodman Hall and Connie Hall south of Robert Terrell zoned for South Anna Elementary

– Bus Route 385 for stops on Clazemont (South Anna Elementary)

Secondary Bus Routes:

– Bus Route 280 for stops on Clazemont (Liberty Middle and Patrick Henry High)

– Bus Route 333 for stops on Woodman Hall and Connie Hall south of Robert Terrell (Liberty Middle and Patrick Henry High)

– Bus Route 358 for stops on Ben Gayle (Liberty Middle and Patrick Henry High)

– Bus Route 385 for stops on Hopeful Church Road (Liberty Middle and Patrick Henry High)

HCPS will not be providing alternate transportation to students who live in the affected areas. Parents will have to take their children to school if they are able. Otherwise, students will receive an excused absence and makeup work.

HCPS said they are still experiencing a bus driver shortage, which may contribute to delays countywide.