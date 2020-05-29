Hanover County Schools to consolidate meal service starting June 15

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools is consolidating meal distribution services to two locations during the summer.

Beginning June 15, students will now receive five days’ worth of meals at two locations three days per week: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

‘Grab-and-Go’ meals will be served curbside at John M. Gandy Elementary School and Mechanicsville Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meals service will end on June 12 at three locations—Battlefield Park Elementary School, Beaverdam Elementary School, and South Anna Elementary School—in alignment with the last official day of the school year.

