Hanover County police searching for missing man last seen on Wednesday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing adult man.

Randale B. Rosemond was reported missing on Thursday, November 18.

He was last seen in the downtown Mechanicsville area on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Rosemond was last seen wearing a tan cap, green and blue jacket and khaki pants.

He does not have a medical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.