HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft involving a skill games machine at a gas station in Mechanicsville.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, the vendor for the gaming machine arrived at the 7-Eleven at the corner of Pole Green and Lee-Davis Road and noticed the cash was short.

The vendor told police he believed the larceny occurred on Aug. 28. According to authorities, there are two potential suspects related to the larceny that are yet to be identified.

A spokesperson with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there is an active investigation and said they could not share any further information.