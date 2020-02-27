Hanover County Sheriff’s Office holding active shooter training workshop tonight

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — While it’s something no one hopes to ever encounter or experience, it’s something law enforcement says you should always be prepared for: An active shooter situation.

This evening, you’ll be able to hear straight from authorities in Hanover County about how to be better prepared should you ever find yourself in the middle of such an event.

Thursday’s ‘Civilian Response to an Active Shooter’ comes one day after a gunman killed five people at the Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Officials want to make sure the public is aware of the ‘run, hide, fight’ rules. First, authorities say, you want to run away from the shooter if you can’t hide. In a worst-case scenario, you fight back.

“This presentation is for everyone and is designed to assist you in becoming better aware and prepared should an active shooter event occur wherever you are,” the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Thursday’s presentation starts at 7 p.m. at the Hanover County Administrative building. Registration opens at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP with Mrs. Lisa Hancock by email at lphancock@hanovercounty.gov or by phone at 804-365-6112.

