Hanover County Sheriff’s Office holding drug take-back on Saturday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is holding a drug take-back on Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents can hand over their expired, unwanted or unused prescription drugs at two locations: Mechanicsville Solid Waste Center (7427 Verdi Lane, Mechanicsville, VA 23116) and the Ashland Police Department (601 England Street, Ashland, VA 23005).

Items that can be surrendered include prescription medications and over-the-counter solid dosage medications and liquid products like prescription cough syrups. Needles, injectables and IV solutions, along with substances like marijuana and methamphetamines will not be accepted.

Those dropping off accepted medicines are not required to show ID and won’t be questioned.

For more information about the collection site at the Ashland Police Department, call Officer Chip Watts at (804) 412-0615 or (804) 677-7159.