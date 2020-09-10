Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was found deceased in her truck after a single-vehicle crash in Hanover County on Wednesday. The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the 50-year-old was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck when she lost control, exited the interstate and hit a tree in the 71600 block of Taylor Creek Road.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. Her identity is being withheld until her extended family is notified.

The crash is being investigated by the HCSO Traffic Safety Unit. The Medical Examiner’s Office and Division of Forensic Science are working to identify the cause of death.

The HSCO asks that anyone that may have witnessed the crash contact the sheriff’s office at 804-365-6140.

