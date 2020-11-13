Hanover County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing adult

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in finding missing Preston Tyler, 71, who was last seen Nov. 6. (Photo: Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating a missing adult.

According to a Friday morning release, Preston Tyler, 71, was last seen Nov. 6 on West Cary Street in the City of Richmond. Authorities say he is believed to suffer from a medical condition and does not have his required medication in his possession.

Tyler is a black male, approximately 5’3″ tall, and weighs between 140 and 145 lbs.

Anyone with information on Tyler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.