HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 23-year-old woman.

Jasmine Destiny Hughes was reportedly last seen on Sunday, Aug. 21. She was first reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to police.

Hughes is described as a 5-foot 3-inch tall, White female, who weighs approximately 123 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey in color Nike hooded sweatshirt with a green check mark.

(Courtesy of Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also use the P3Tips mobile app to submit a tip online. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.