HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a missing adult woman.

Police said 65-year-old Karen Louise Ryan was last seen at her residence in the 6600 block of Rural Point Road on Wednesday, May 25.

She was last spoken to by phone on May 26 and was reported missing by her family on May 28.

Ryan is described as a white female, 5’6″ tall, weighing 212 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where she could be is asked to contact Investigator Josiah Robertson with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-572-3333 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.