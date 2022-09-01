HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has released a public service announcement concerning a scam that spreads misinformation about monkeypox.

According to officials, cybercriminals have been sending emails about the latest monkeypox outbreaks and providing links to “mandatory safety awareness training.” This training is a scam.

In order to avoid falling victim to scams such as these, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office recommends hovering over the link and avoiding clicking if the link shows a different domain than the original website.

Those who do accidentally end up clicking the link will be taken to a fake Microsoft login page. Any information personal information provided to this page will immediately go to the scammers behind the scheme.

The scam is the latest in a series of health-related online scams that grew in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.