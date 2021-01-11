Hanover County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is warning residents of a phone scam in which the caller claims they are a Lieutenant with the department.

According to a Monday release, the scammer will advise potential victims to return their call due to “confidential legal matters.”

HCSO officials say no member of the department would ever call residents and leave such a vague voicemail, and that matters of importance would be discussed in person.

Residents who receive scam calls like this should be careful not to provide any person information over the phone and, instead, hang up.