Hanover County shredding event planned for Nov. 14

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A shredding event is planned for Hanover County next Saturday.

Residents may bring household hazardous wastes and up to four boxes (10 X 12 X 18) of personal documents or information at no charge on Saturday, Nov. 14, between 8 a.m. and noon at the Mechanicsville Solid Waste Convenience Center on Verdi Lane.

Electronic waste will not be accepted for recycling.

Flat-screen monitors will cost $6 per unit to recycle and flat-screen televisions will cost $14 per unit. CRT (old convex style) monitors or televisions will not be accepted.

Computers, tablets and cell phones will be accepted and shredded (hard drive only for computers) at the event for a $5 charge.

Printers under 25 pounds will cost $2 per unit to recycle and those over 25 pounds will cost $5 per unit.

Alkaline batteries or smoke detectors will not be accepted.

You will be able to pay with checks or cash. Credit cards will not be accepted. The event is for Henrico County residents only. All residents must wear a mask.

LATEST HEADLINES: