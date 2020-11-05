Hanover County shredding event planned for Saturday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A shredding event is planned for Hanover County this Saturday.

Residents may bring household hazardous wastes and up to four boxes (10 X 12 X 18) of personal documents or information at no charge on Saturday, Nov. 14, between 8 a.m. and noon at the Mechanicsville Solid Waste Convenience Center on Verdi Lane.

Electronic waste will not be accepted for recycling.

Household hazardous waste accepted for recycling at this event includes pool chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, household cleaners and oil-based paints.

Flat-screen monitors will cost $6 per unit to recycle and flat-screen televisions will cost $14 per unit. CRT (old convex style) monitors or televisions will not be accepted.

Computers, tablets and cell phones will be accepted and shredded (hard drive only for computers) at the event for a $5 charge.

Printers under 25 pounds will cost $2 per unit to recycle and those over 25 pounds will cost $5 per unit.

The event is for Hanover County residents only. Residents can pay with checks or cash. Credit cards will not be accepted. All residents must wear a mask.

LATEST HEADLINES: