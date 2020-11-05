Hanover County shredding event planned for Saturday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A shredding event is planned for Hanover County this Saturday.
Residents may bring household hazardous wastes and up to four boxes (10 X 12 X 18) of personal documents or information at no charge on Saturday, Nov. 14, between 8 a.m. and noon at the Mechanicsville Solid Waste Convenience Center on Verdi Lane.
- Electronic waste will not be accepted for recycling.
- Household hazardous waste accepted for recycling at this event includes pool chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, household cleaners and oil-based paints.
- Flat-screen monitors will cost $6 per unit to recycle and flat-screen televisions will cost $14 per unit. CRT (old convex style) monitors or televisions will not be accepted.
- Computers, tablets and cell phones will be accepted and shredded (hard drive only for computers) at the event for a $5 charge.
- Printers under 25 pounds will cost $2 per unit to recycle and those over 25 pounds will cost $5 per unit.
The event is for Hanover County residents only. Residents can pay with checks or cash. Credit cards will not be accepted. All residents must wear a mask.
