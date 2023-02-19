HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students in Hanover County are celebrating the contributions of Black Americans in STEM with a display at their school.

Students at the Georgetown School in the Mechanicsville area helped created a periodic table on a bulletin board with several Black Americans from the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Black Americans have made significant contributions to the science, mathematics and medicine, including Dorothy Johnson Vaughan, Mary Winston Jackson and Katherine Coleman Goble Johnson, three NASA mathematicians who were depicted in the 2016 film Hidden Figures.