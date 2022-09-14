HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Board of Supervisors is reviewing allegations that a school board member used their private email account to disclose a student’s information without consent.

The revelation was made on Wednesday, Sept. 14, during a presentation from county attorney Dennis Walter about the removal of appointees of the Board of Supervisors, specifically Hanover School Board members, that was requested by Board Chairwoman Angela Kelly-Wiecek.

“At the Board’s direction, a request for additional information regarding this allegation has been sent, including whether School Board policies related to student/parent notification were followed,” a slide from Walter’s presentation stated.

Kelly-Wiecek and other county supervisors did not share which school board member the allegation was made against, but she did reveal one detail after calling for the presentation during the Board of Supervisors’ meeting in August.

“For those of you who may be here, it is my sad duty to inform you that this is relative to a longtime appointee,” Kelly-Wiecek said during the Aug. 24 meeting.

Unlike most school boards in Virginia, Hanover’s is made up of members not elected by voters but appointed by the county’s Board of Supervisors. According to a list provided to 8News by Hanover Schools’ spokesperson Chris Whitley, here’s when each school board member was first appointed:

John F. Axselle III, Beaverdam District: Appointed in 1995

Robert J. (Bob) May, South Anna District: Appointed in 2021

Ola J. Hawkins, Ashland District: Appointed in 2016

Robert L. Hundley, Jr., Chickahominy District: Appointed in 2004

Steven Ikenberry, Cold Harbor District: Appointed in 2021

John E. Redd, Jr., Mechanicsville District: Appointed in 1981 (served one term); appointed in 2022

George E. Sutton, Henry District: Appointed in 2019

Hanover County School Board Chairman John Axselle III did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the board for this story.

Walter and county supervisors said during Wednesday’s presentation that the board is still awaiting additional information and no decisions have been made on how to move forward.

But Walter’s presentation stated that there were “allegations that a School Board member disclosed, using private email account, personal information or student records regarding a student without that student’s consent (or consent of parents).” The disclosure of private student information and records could be a violation of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act of 1974, Walter said on Wednesday.

If the board aims to ultimately seek the removal of a school board member, a petition must be filed in Hanover Circuit Court and signed by the supervisor who appointed the school board member or by a majority of the Board of Supervisors under the penalty of perjury.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.