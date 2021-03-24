Hanover County teacher wins biology educator award

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teacher from Hanover County Public Schools was given an award naming her as one of the top biology teachers in the greater mid-Atlantic region.

Alice Scheele, a Patrick Henry High School biology teacher, was honored with the 2020 National Association of Biology Teachers’ Region II Outstanding Biology Teacher Award. The region for this award includes Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

“This award represents not just my teaching skills and abilities but also relationships with other teachers and the continuation of learning throughout my career,” Scheele said. “I have mentored and collaborated with tons of teachers in and around Hanover County Public Schools and learned as much from those teachers as they would say they have learned from me.”

Scheele has not only taught in Hanover county for 14 years, but is an alumna of the district as well.

“There are so many qualities that make Ms. Scheele a special educator, but the one that stands out the most for me is that she is always looking for ways to make her learning engaging, meaningful, and fit the needs of her students,” said Patrick Henry High School Principal Chris Martinez. “Whether it is in her collaborative Biology class or her Reynolds ACA Biology class, her focus is on her students and providing them learning opportunities that engage them in critical and creative thinking.”

Scheele said her favorite part of teaching is making connections with students and exploring new ideas with them in fun ways.

“I am crazy passionate about biology and thoroughly enjoy continuing my learning and understanding the natural world,” she said. “If I can’t be excited about biology, how can I expect students to get excited about my class?”