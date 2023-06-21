HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County is ready to answer the public’s questions as the county continues the process of buying over 100 acres of land to build a new middle school and high school in the Mechanicsville area.

Hanover County is looking to buy just over 113 acres of land in eastern Hanover, on the north side of Route 360, as a site to build two schools that will replace Mechanicsville High School and Bell Creek Middle School.

The Board of Supervisors took action to buy this land in December and announced in April that the board had finalized a purchase contract.

As the process moves forward, there will be multiple opportunities for Hanover residents to ask questions and offer feedback on the potential future school site.

To begin this process, a public information meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at Mechanicsville High School. This meeting will help explain the project to residents and answer their questions.

The Planning Commission is also expected to hold a public hearing on the project next month.

Public meetings are just one step in the process of buying the land for the new schools. Before the purchase is finalized with the landowners, the county will have to conduct environmental, traffic and cultural resource studies, as well as add an amendment to the Hanover County Comprehensive Plan.