HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County will break ground for a new fire station near Laurel Meadow Elementary School on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the county said the new fire station will help improve response times in the area.

The station will support an engine, ladder truck, ambulance and battalion chief.

The groundbreaking will occur at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7222 Laurel Meadow School Road.