HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County has announced it is purchasing property for a future high school and middle school complex and plans to move certain graves located in an unnamed and unmarked graveyard on the land.
A public information meeting was held at Mechanicsville High School on June 21 regarding the school complex — which will span about 113 acres between Williamsville Road at Pole Green Road on the north edge and Mechanicsville Turnpike, and Thunderbird Lane intersection on the south edge.
In a presentation created by Hanover officials for the June meeting, the following reasons were listed for building the new schools:
- The existing schools are dated and approaching their end-of-service life
- Mechanicsville High School is 65 years old
- Bell Creek Middle School is 54 years old
- Space limitations on the existing site make the replacement of schools in the current location impossible
- Existing schools cannot be reasonably and effectively renovated
- Replacement is warranted
According to the presentation, the new schools are to be built after the County’s current five-year plan and would replace Mechanicsville High and Bell Creek Middle. Construction funding has not yet been allocated and is “likely 10 years or more out.”
The land being purchased for the upcoming school complex is located at 5284 Mechanicsville Turnpike and is currently owned by Linwood Paul Bosher and Joanne T. Bosher. To build the complex, County officials said certain graves located in an unnamed and unmarked cemetery on the Bosher’s property will have to be removed and reinterred — or buried again — in another area.
“There may be persons unknown to the owners who are the relatives or next of kin of deceased persons buried in this graveyard,” a spokesperson for Hanover County said. “Such persons are hereby notified that the circuit court will hold a hearing on Nov. 28 to enter an order granting authority to move the graves, and any persons objecting should appear and make their objections on that date.”
The notice of the circuit court order can be found on Hanover County’s website.
On Nov. 2, the order was amended to add heirs of John Gibson as defendants.
According to Hanover County officials, the school project will construct a proposed
roundabout at the intersection of the school entrance with Pole Green Road and Williamsville Road.
County officials listed the following features of the middle school in the June presentation:
- Two-story school building
- About 1250 students
- Around 250 parking spaces
- Parent drop-off drive
- Shared bus drop-off loop
- Fire lane around the building
- Eight-lane track; field event areas, with a competition field inside the track
- One multi-purpose play field, one softball field, one baseball field
- Four tennis courts, two basketball courts
County officials also listed the following features of the high school:
- Two-story school building
- About 1250 students
- About 975 car parking spaces
- Parent drop-off drive
- Shared bus drop-off loop
- Fire lane around the building
- Stadium with:
- Eight-lane track; field event areas and a competition field with lights
- Home and away bleachers
- Two multi-purpose play fields, two softball fields, two baseball fields
- Six tennis courts