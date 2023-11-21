HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County has announced it is purchasing property for a future high school and middle school complex and plans to move certain graves located in an unnamed and unmarked graveyard on the land.

A public information meeting was held at Mechanicsville High School on June 21 regarding the school complex — which will span about 113 acres between Williamsville Road at Pole Green Road on the north edge and Mechanicsville Turnpike, and Thunderbird Lane intersection on the south edge.

In a presentation created by Hanover officials for the June meeting, the following reasons were listed for building the new schools:

The existing schools are dated and approaching their end-of-service life Mechanicsville High School is 65 years old Bell Creek Middle School is 54 years old

Space limitations on the existing site make the replacement of schools in the current location impossible

Existing schools cannot be reasonably and effectively renovated Replacement is warranted



According to the presentation, the new schools are to be built after the County’s current five-year plan and would replace Mechanicsville High and Bell Creek Middle. Construction funding has not yet been allocated and is “likely 10 years or more out.”

School district service area of new middle, high school complex (Hanover County)

Parcels of new middle school, high school complex (Hanover County)

Site location map of new middle school, high school complex (Hanover County)

Layout of new middle school, high school complex (Hanover County)

Land studies for new middle school, high school complex (Hanover County)

Map of historic locations on land for new middle school, high school (Hanover County)

Historical details about land of new middle school, high school (Hanover County)

The land being purchased for the upcoming school complex is located at 5284 Mechanicsville Turnpike and is currently owned by Linwood Paul Bosher and Joanne T. Bosher. To build the complex, County officials said certain graves located in an unnamed and unmarked cemetery on the Bosher’s property will have to be removed and reinterred — or buried again — in another area.

“There may be persons unknown to the owners who are the relatives or next of kin of deceased persons buried in this graveyard,” a spokesperson for Hanover County said. “Such persons are hereby notified that the circuit court will hold a hearing on Nov. 28 to enter an order granting authority to move the graves, and any persons objecting should appear and make their objections on that date.”

The notice of the circuit court order can be found on Hanover County’s website.

On Nov. 2, the order was amended to add heirs of John Gibson as defendants.

According to Hanover County officials, the school project will construct a proposed

roundabout at the intersection of the school entrance with Pole Green Road and Williamsville Road.

County officials listed the following features of the middle school in the June presentation:

Two-story school building

About 1250 students

Around 250 parking spaces

Parent drop-off drive

Shared bus drop-off loop

Fire lane around the building

Eight-lane track; field event areas, with a competition field inside the track

One multi-purpose play field, one softball field, one baseball field

Four tennis courts, two basketball courts

County officials also listed the following features of the high school: