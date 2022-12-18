This parcel of land is now under contract by Hanover County, which seeks to site a new middle and high school there. (Map: Hanover County)

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County is preparing to purchase 113 acres of land in Mechanicsville for a new school complex that would include a high school and middle school.

Conceptual plan for the school complex on Mechanicsville Turnpike. (Map: Hanover County)

“After reviewing numerous locations, we believe we have identified a site that meets the necessary criteria,” said John A. Budesky, County Administrator.

The county still hasn’t purchased the land on Mechanicsville Turnpike, however, as county administrators say they still need to survey the site to determine whether it will actually be suitable for the extensive planned complex.

In a press release announcing the contract, the county wrote that the process of evaluating the site could take up to six months.

“While we are still very much in the early planning stages of this project, this is a significant step towards meeting our long-term capital needs,” said Dr. Michael Gill, Superintendent of Schools.

That process will include “surveying, environmental studies, wetland delineations, stream assessments, traffic studies, and cultural resource studies” as well as a series of public hearings when the county seeks to amend the comprehensive plan, which must be done before the contract can be executed.