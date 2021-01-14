Hanover County to expand and create new COVID-19 vaccine clinics

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County announced it has plans to create and expand new COVID-19 clinics as Central Virginia prepares to enter Phase 1b.
John A. Budesky, County Administrator, presented his plan to the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 13. He said the new clinics would have the goal of providing the vaccines to 1,000 additional people a day.
While details need to be finalized Budesky said he plans on continuing these clinics “until every resident who wants a vaccine gets a vaccine, or until there is sufficient availability in the marketplace.”
However, he said the baseline plan is that Hanover Fire/EMS would work with the Chickahominy Health District’s COVID-19 Response Team to manage the plan. The project itself would be supported by a team of county employees.
The health district began administering vaccinations to first responders and healthcare workers in the county on Jan. 5. To help with the next phase of vaccinations, Budesky said the county will establish a vaccine call center where residents can get more information about the vaccine or register for future clinics.
Budesky said next steps for this plan include site selections for clinics, developing partnerships and sharing up to date vaccination information progress to the public.
The Hanover County COVID-19 vaccination plan will follow the Virginia Department of Health’s vaccination schedule. The county said they are still in Phase 1a, which includes healthcare workers and long term care facility residents. Soon Hanover will move into Phase 1b, which includes frontline workers and people 75-years-old and older.
Hanover said starting next week, they will be working with other Richmond area health districts to vaccinate the first three categories of essential workers in 1b, including K-12 teachers and staff.
Dr. Thomas Franck, Director of the Chickahominy Health District, said as of Jan. 13, 2,846 COVID-19 vaccinations have been given to Hanover County residents since the vaccination program began.
