HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County will be hosting a free Caregiver Expo and Resource Event next month in honor of National Family Caregivers month.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hanover Arts and Activity Center, located at 500 S. Center Street in Ashland.

The morning will include exhibitors, presentations, door prizes and giveaways. Refreshments will also be served.

Presentations will be given by the Social Security Administration, Senior Connections: The Capital Area Agency on Aging, Hanover Department of Social Services and Alzheimer’s Association of greater Richmond.

For learn more, contact Hanover County Department of Community Resources at volunteer@hanovercounty.gov or 804-365-4300.