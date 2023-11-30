HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County is hosting a new event called “Winter on the Green” to kick off the holidays.

Hanover will host its “Winter on the Green” event on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Historic Hanover Courthouse Green, located at 7496 County Complex Road.

The event will have a grand illumination at 5:15 p.m., after which guests can enjoy horse carriage rides, see Santa Claus, make ornaments and many visit many winter characters.

Children will be receive a complimentary hot chocolate while decorating cookies with Ms. Claus.

A makers market will also be at the event, with more than 30 vendors to shop from.

This is a free event. Parking is available at the Hanover County Government Complex. Hanover recommends attendees to arrive early to beat heavy traffic.