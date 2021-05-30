Hanover County to observe Memorial Day with a virtual ceremony

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County announced they will celebrate Memorial Day with a virtual ceremony this year.

On Monday, May 31 Hanover County has invited the public to watch a pre-recorded ceremony featuring guest speakers like the Hanover Veteran’s Committee Chairman George Navas.

There will be a moment of silence to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while defending their country.

The ceremony can be viewed on the Hanover Recreation and Parks Facebook and YouTube pages starting Monday at 8:00 a.m.

For more information visit Hanover County’s Facebook page.