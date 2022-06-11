HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Mark your calendars! The Hanover Tomato Festival returns in July.

The event will take place on Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16, at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville, and will include a number of entertaining activities.

Friday will feature a Pizza Obstacle Race and Relay that will be open to all participants who apply. The first place male, female and group finishers will also win a year’s supply of Papa John’s Pizza.

There will also be music from the InsideOut band, handcraft and agriculture vendors, and food and beverages.

On Saturday, there will be a tomato eating contest, a tomato scavenger hunt and more crafts, games and interactive activities for children.

Friday’s activities will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday’s activities will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.