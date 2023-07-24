ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) – Hanover voters will decide this November whether they want to elect the county’s school board members or have the board of supervisors continue to pick them.

Unlike most school boards in Virginia’s 132 localities, Hanover’s is made up of members not elected by voters but appointed by its local elected officials.

Hanover Citizens for an Elected School Board, a nonpartisan group of county citizens, pursued a grassroots effort to collect signatures needed to add a referendum to the ballot for the Nov. 7 state elections — at least 10% of the county’s registered voters.

The group said it collected over 12,000 signatures from last November to July, 9, 101 of which were certified to secure a court order for the ballot referendum — first reported by Virginia Public Media — to let voters decide if they want to change how the school board is formed.

“It was a great feeling,” Tim McDermott, one of the group’s volunteers, said about the referendum making it on the ballot. “Ninety-two people volunteered their time, and the real credit falls on this group of people.”

The group’s push follows years of efforts and calls for Hanover — one of 11 localities in Virginia with appointed school board members — to shift to an elected school board, including from the county’s NAACP branch, advocates, parents and other residents.

Virginia lawmakers passed a law in 1992 allowing referendums to be added to local ballots asking voters if they want to keep appointed school boards or have elected ones, becoming the last in the nation to do so, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia.

McDermott and Kim Catley, another Hanover Citizens for an Elected School Board volunteer, said they both saw an uptick in support for the group’s push in the last two months. McDermott said half of the more than 12,000 signatures were collected since May.

They both pointed to recent decisions by the school board, specifically a vote in June giving members more authority over the books on school library shelves and a decision to ban several books. McDermott called it a “seminal event” in an interview with 8News.

“I don’t think anyone can ignore that had a big impact,” Catley said about the policy change’s impact on the growing enthusiasm for a ballot referendum.

Jack Dyer, chair of the Hanover Republican Committee, opposes the idea of an elected school board in the county.

He also claimed the effort for an elected school board in the county comes from a “Democratic-pushed agenda,” telling 8News to “look at” the people behind the Hanover Citizens for an Elected School Board group without providing any other details.

“An appointed school board has worked effectively for Hanover County,” Dyer told 8News in an interview Monday.

Dyer added that the county’s Republican committee “respects and values” the decisions from the Hanover Board of Supervisors, saying allowing supervisors to appoint school board members gives residents of each magisterial district two people to hold accountable if they have an issue.

Catley said many of the 300 people she collected signatures from didn’t realize they hadn’t voted for a school board member and shared a variety of political views.

“It’s a small-d democratic effort. Many of the people I’ve spoken with just want to be given the choice in how we’re governed, and in who governs us. It’s not about political parties and we have been explicitly nonpartisan throughout,” Catley told 8News, adding that not only the signers but the group’s petition collections and leaders “come from a range of political parties and perspectives — including Republicans.”

“One of the greatest strengths of our community lies in our commitment to the democratic process,” the Hanover County Board of Supervisors said in a statement Monday. “Hanover County citizens have collected enough signatures to enable voters to decide how their school board is chosen. We support their right to bring it to the ballot. In November, the will of our residents will be heard.”

Chris Whitley, a Hanover County Public Schools spokesperson, wrote in an email that it would be inappropriate for the school board or division “to take a position, opine, or speculate on this matter” because the appointment process falls under the board of supervisors’ purview.

The Hanover Citizens for an Elected School Board’s focus has shifted to an “educational campaign,” McDermott and Catley told 8News, to inform voters about the referendum.

Catley said there are several misconceptions that the group wants to clear up before voters decide in November, including false claims that elected school boards have “taxing authority.”

Hanover voters will see the question about moving to an elected school board on ballots for the Nov. 7 state legislative elections.