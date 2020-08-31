Hanover County votes on three finalists for new school names, poll open through Thursday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The School Renaming Committee in Hanover County has narrowed down the list of new school names to three finalists for each school.

They’re now seeking more public input as they narrow down the final selection.

The two schools formerly known as Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Lee-Davis High School will see their new names after the committee submits the choices by September 8.

The committee, approved by the Hanover County School Board at its August 11 meeting, is composed of community members, parents and students in the county. The county decided to change the names of their schools that memorialize Confederate leaders in July.

The first round of voting started with 14 names selected by the committee. The community was incited to vote from August 21-27 and the committee received over 10,000 responses to the poll.

The second poll that will influence the committee’s recommendation for each school is open through Thursday, Sept. 3.

The options for the new middle school name are:

Creek Run: Represents the nearby creeks in the area that feed into the twin rivers, and suggests the flow from middle to high school.

The options for the new high school name are:

Clearview: Promotes the perspective that the school should provide a clear view for the future and is a focal point in the Mechanicsville community.

Marla Coleman, a former Hanover School Board member for the Henry District, said the new school name changes have the potential to be inspiring.

“I don’t object to change,” Coleman said. “I think change is empowering. I think it is an opportunity to people that didn’t have it before. And I think that change is a part of our lives.”

She said that the committee doesn’t come to answers by voting — it was simply a “solicitation of opinion.”

“That is what they were looking for. Something that would be acceptable to everyone and upset no one. It’s certainly an appropriate time to make this change,” Coleman added. “It’s the beginning of a new school year. In the midst of a phenomenal history-making challenge — and Hanover County has risen to that level and I am very proud of that.”

The Hanover County School Board’s policy states that schools cannot be named after any person that is living or deceased — and lists geographic location, environmental features, and historical contexts as factors for consideration.

Once the school board chooses the two new names from the committee’s submissions, new mascots will be selected in a school-based decision.

Coleman said the choice of mascots will give children the opportunity to be a part of the new history of their school.

“I do think there will be good guidance around that process,” Coleman said. “Nothing I have seen, and no information that I’ve received, indicates that the school system itself is not 100% able to guide this process.”

The poll that selects the chosen school names can be found here.

