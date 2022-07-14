HANOVER COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — This weekend, Hanover County welcomes the community to its Tomato Festival after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The Hanover Tomato Festival will be making its return to Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville. For the first time in the event’s history, the Hanover County Parks and Recreation Department closed the festivities for the past two years to adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions. This year, the free family event is happy to welcome back members and vendors.

“We’re just so excited to come back as our signature event in Hanover County. Whether it’s families, whether it’s little kids, whether it’s grandparents, they all just enjoy coming together as a community, we get to see great vendors. Some of these vendors are their neighbors because they’re based right here in Hanover,” said Marcy Durrer the Recreation Program Director with Hanover County Parks and Recreation.

The event runs Friday, July 15 from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. with the following events:

Pizza Race

InsideOut band

Shop the handcraft and agriculture vendors

Handcraft and agriculture vendors, food vendors and Hanover Tomatoes

Saturday, July 16 the event will run from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with the following events:

Bow Wow Beach

Tomato eating contest

Tomato scavenger hunt

Craft, game and interactive activity stations for children

Handcraft and agriculture vendors, food vendors and Hanover Tomatoes

For more information visit their website.