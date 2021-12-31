Hanover County’s longest-serving Board of Supervisors member dies on New Year’s Eve

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Aubrey M. “Bucky” Stanley, Jr. will be remembered in Hanover County for his 38 years of service on the Hanover County Board of Supervisors. The county announced that he died on Friday.

Stanley was the longest-serving Board of Supervisors member in Hanover County and Virginia history.

He won 10 elections in Hanover, with the first being for the Beaverdam District in 1983. During his long tenure on the board, he served six terms as chairman.

Stanley spent almost his entire life in the county he served. He was a Hanover native who attended Hanover County public schools and graduated from Patrick Henry High School.

“Today, the Board is deeply saddened by the great loss we have experienced in Hanover County,” said Sean Davis, Chairman of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors. “Mr. Stanley will be missed by many people, for many reasons. His endearing demeanor and jovial spirit certainly come to mind. However, his unwavering support and dedicated advocacy for his constituents is the deepest loss.”

In addition to serving on the board, Stanley owned his family business Stanley Lumber for many years.

Hanover flags will fly at half-mast until Sunday in Stanley’s honor.

“Mr. Stanley was a voice for all of the citizens of his district and was one of the most committed citizen advocate Board members I have ever had the pleasure of serving,” said John A. Budesky, County Administrator. “His loss will be felt well beyond Hanover to the Richmond Region and the broader Commonwealth.”