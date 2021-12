HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Fire crews are working to put out a fire that has engulfed a large barn in the Beaverdam area.

Crews responded to the 15000 block of Old Ridge Road for reports of a large open-faced barn on fire. Five engines and three tankers responded to the fire, as well as other units.

According to Hanover County, fire crews are working to isolate the fire will be on scene for an extended period of time.