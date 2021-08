Crews with Hanover County Fire and EMS battled a house fire Sunday evening. (Photo: Hanover Fire and EMS)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews with Hanover County Fire and EMS battled a house fire Sunday evening.

The department said they responded to a fire in the 5200 block of Talley Farm Lane at about 6:51 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the structure

The fire was marked under control around 6:57 p.m.

Hanover Fire said there were no reported injuries from this incident and it was a “quick and safe operation.”