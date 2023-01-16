HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Fire and EMS crews have responded to two separate structure fires in the Beaverdam area in the past 24 hours.

The first fire occurred Sunday, Jan. 15 just before 9 p.m. on Belsches Road. The Hanover Fire Department said a detached garage had gone up in flames and was a complete loss. The fire was believed to have the potential to spread to the home, but this outcome was said to be avoided through the quick action of the responding firefighters.

The second fire occurred Monday morning, just before 6 a.m. on Shiloh Church Road. The fire was contained in a single-family home, which incurred a partial roof collapse due to the blaze. Crews were still working to extinguish the entirety of the blaze at 8:30 a.m.

Hanover Fire said both of the fires required a “rural water operation to be utilized,” which involved multiple high-capacity tankers.

There were reportedly no injuries during either of the structure fires. The Office of the Fire Marshal is leading the investigation into both incidents.