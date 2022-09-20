Heavy smoke from an Ashland brush fire seen on Interstate 95, Tuesday, Sept. 20 (Photo: VDOT)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews have been working overnight, fighting a “large brush fire” in Hanover County, according to the Hanover County Fire Department.

The department sent out a notice on social media early Tuesday morning, saying the Virginia Department of Forestry, Hanover Sheriff’s Office and Hanover County Fire Department have all been working together to put out the blaze. The Virginia Department of Forestry reportedly brought heavy equipment to help contain the fire.

Hanover said the fire has been contained to a piece of land around four to five acres large, but that “due to the thick brush and terrain, limited access is available.”

The notice said to expect heavy smoke in the I-95 area near the Ashland exit, from mile marker 92 to 94.

According to Hanover, crews were expected to increase operations at sunrise.