Hanover Dash providing free transportation for residents to get vaccinated

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover Dash is offering to drive residents 60 and above to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

People with a long term disability are also eligible for the ride.

Hanover Dash provides rides to medical appointments, grocery shopping, errands and formal social events for residents across the county.

Usually, a one-way trip costs $6, and a roundtrip ticket costs $12. However, because of the pandemic, the fee has been waived.

Hanover Dash is operating on an expanded schedule. Offering services 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Visit their website or call (804) 365- 3274 for more details.