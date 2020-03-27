Hanover daycare to close for weeks after teacher tests positive for COVID-19

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A day care teacher in Hanover County has tested positive for the coronavirus and over two dozen employees are now in self-quarantine, according to the owner of the facility.

Bundle of Joy Day Child Development Center in Atlee is closed today after the owner, Kelley Mulcunry, says the state department of health notified the center Thursday that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Mulcunry told 8News the employee who tested positive had less than nine kids in her class at any time. Caitlin Hodge with the Chickahominy Health District said “we’ll be monitoring everyone that is considered a contact there for 14 days since their last exposure to the employee.”

Twenty-eight staffers are now in self quarantine for two weeks, according to Mulcunry. She said less than half of them have been working over the last two weeks.

That’s because she says they responded to Governor Ralph Northam’s restrictions on day cares, including the limitation of classrooms to 10 people or less. Since then, temperatures were said to have been taken upon arrival, and also during lunch.

“They had been trying to reduce their class sizes and practice good hand hygiene, and they were taking temperatures of folks,” Hodge said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says if any confirmed case enters a school, students and most staff are to be dismissed for two to five days.

Bundle of Joy in Atlee goes a step further. They will remain closed through Monday, April 13.

8News asked Mulcunry when the employee began experiencing symptoms, and if it was known they contracted the virus. Mulcunry said she must respect the teacher’s privacy.

