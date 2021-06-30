Hanover Department of Social Services offering assistance for cooling needs

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia is already experiencing very hot summer weather and in Hanover County the Department of Social Services is helping residents stay cool. Forms are now open for the Cooling Assistance program which helps with utility bills, system repairs and more.

Hanover County residents have until Aug. 16 to apply for help with the following things:

payment of electric bills (up to $400) to operate cooling equipment;

payment of security deposits for electricity to operate cooling equipment

repair of a central air conditioning system or heat pump

purchase of a whole-house fan, including ceiling or attic fans

the purchase and installation of one window unit air conditioner for households where there is no unit or where the unit needs to be replaced

In order to receive funds, applicants must have a household member that is either over the age of 60, under the age of 6 or disabled. Help for these vulnerable households will be first-come, first-serve.

Assistance is available to renters as long as they have written permission from a landlord to make changes to the space.

“It’s probably going to be hot and humid this summer and this weather can be very dangerous to elderly and disabled people as well as children,” said Sheila Crossen-Powell, Director of Hanover County Social Services. “We urge anyone who would like to know more about the cooling assistance program to call us at 365-4100.”

The max assistance will be $400 but households can receive more than one kind of assistance.

Applications can be submitted online or picked up at the Hanover Department of Social Services. Completed paper applications can either be mailed in, faxed to 365-4110, or returned in person.