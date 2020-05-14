Hanover deputies charge juvenile linked to ‘highly offensive’ social media post

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Hanover County said on Thursday that a juvenile is charged in connection with a ‘highly offensive post’ shared on social media.

8News obtained a screenshot of the alleged post that shows two white teenagers, one with a firearm, along with a racial slur and threat of hunting down black people on Snapchat.

Citing an ongoing investigation involving juveniles, deputies could not confirm this information to 8News. Hanover deputies add that additional details will not be released at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office did say in a release, however, that the matter involved “juveniles from Hanover County.” In connection with the post, deputies charged a juvenile with use of profane, threatening or indecent language over public airways or by other methods. Deputies are investigating if more individuals were involved.

“This behavior is highly offensive, inappropriate and has no place in our society and furthermore is illegal,” said Sheriff David R. Hines. “Our strength of community comes from the tradition of family and unity that defines Hanover County.”

It’s not confirmed that the teens involved in the post are Hanover County students.

Chris Whitley, the school district’s spokesperson, said in an emailed statement the school “cannot confirm the content of the post.”

Hanover County Public Schools also added the following statement:

We recently received a report of a racially inflammatory and highly offensive social media post that allegedly involved one or more Hanover County Public Schools students. We immediately reported this information to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. Without question, Hanover County Public Schools does not tolerate racist, vulgar, profane, or obscene language or conduct. Chris Whitley, Hanover County Public Schools

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

