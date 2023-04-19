HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the body of a woman who was reported missing earlier this week.

On Tuesday, April 18, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was searching for 48-year-old Jennifer Lynn Underwood, who had been reported missing the day before on Monday, April 17.

During the search, deputies found the body of a woman in a wooded area off of Hanover Courthouse Road near Georgetown Road.

The woman has now been identified as Underwood, the sheriff’s office said on April 19.

Deputies found no signs of foul play, according to the sheriff’s office. Her body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Underwood’s death is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.