Hanover deputies prepare to distribute Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens in need

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office were in the giving spirit on Wednesday, as they prepared to distribute 13 Thanksgiving dinners to county seniors in need.

The seniors receiving the dinners are part of the Adopt-A-Senior program, which supports senior citizens with special needs, who are homebound, have limited mobility or medical problems.

The sheriff’s office has been taking part in this program the last 18 years, and is an ongoing partnership with the Rotary Club of Mechanicsivlle, the Hanover-Ashland TRIAD and the Rutland Kroger.