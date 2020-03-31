Hanover deputies search for missing 52-year-old man

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 52-year-old man last seen on Saturday.

James Stuart Hilliard was last seen on March 28 in Mechanicsville. He is described by police as a white male, hazel eyes, 6’1” tall and 195 lbs.

Deputies said he frequently visits the Route 360 corridor in the Mechanicsville area and King William County.

Authorities said there was a possible sighting of Hilliard at the Food Lion on Richmond Tappahannock Highway in King William County.

Anyone with information should call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.