Hanover deputies seek help locating missing teen

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile.

Chanya Newsome, 16, was reported missing on October 26 after she was last seen leaving her residence on the 6100 block of Magazine Drive between 4:30-4:45 p.m.

She was last seen in the vicinity of Whitcomb Court and is believed to be in the Metro Richmond area, according to the HCSO.

Newsome is described as a 5-foot-2, 100-pound black female with black hair and brown eyes.