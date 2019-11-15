Breaking News
State Police: Driver in deadly hit-and-run wanted after walking away from hospital
Hanover deputies seek help locating missing teen

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile.

Chanya Newsome, 16, was reported missing on October 26 after she was last seen leaving her residence on the 6100 block of Magazine Drive between 4:30-4:45 p.m.

She was last seen in the vicinity of Whitcomb Court and is believed to be in the Metro Richmond area, according to the HCSO.

Newsome is described as a 5-foot-2, 100-pound black female with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chayna Newsome is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

