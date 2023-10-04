HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is ongoing after police say a man armed with a weapon was shot by a deputy with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10300 block of Shellie Lee Drive in the Ashland area of Hanover County for the report of a domestic disturbance.

Once on scene, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies were “confronted” by a white man armed with a weapon. As a result, a responding deputy fired his gun and hit the man. Police did not elaborate on what type of weapon the man was armed with.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies immediately provided care to the man until Hanover Fire-EMS arrived and took the man to the VCU Medical Center, where he is currently in stable condition.

Man armed with a weapon shot by a deputy with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office (Photo: Cheyenne Pagan/8News)

An investigation remains ongoing, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.