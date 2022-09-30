RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two former Hanover doctors have agreed to pay $100,000 after allegedly writing morphine prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

The government alleges that between March and July 2016, Dr. Steven Deschner, 67, and Dr. Bonnie Deschner, 67, wrote five prescriptions for morphine to an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Officer.

These prescriptions were reportedly written over the course of four visits to the Deschners’ clinic, where they previously practiced in Hanover County. Allegedly, the two doctors did not write the prescriptions for a legitimate medical purpose.

Morphine is a Schedule II narcotic, meaning it is currently accepted for medical treatment in the U.S., but is highly addictive and can create severe physical and psychological dependence. Schedule II is the second highest category of scheduled drugs in the United States, which covers drugs that have addictive potential. Schedule II drugs are the most addictive drugs that are still legally able to be prescribed for medical use in the United States.

The five prescriptions that the Deschners allegedly wrote were found to be in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. The act, started in 1971, regulates the manufacturing and distribution of controlled substances, including potentially addictive prescription drugs.