HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Elderly and disabled persons living in Hanover County are set to receive enhanced tax relief for personal property taxes due this October.

On Wednesday, May 24, the Board of Supervisors voted to increase the amount of net worth a participant in the tax relief program can have from $300,000 to $400,000. Hanover says net worth from the program will not include the value of one’s home and up to 10 acres surrounding it. In addition, it does not include the value of personal items not subject to property taxes.

The maximum amount of tax relief available under the program is $3,500.

Residents who want their properties to be considered for the second-half billing based on the mid-year change to the program will have the opportunity to undergo a secondary application process with the Commissioner of Revenue.

You can find more information on the program and program requirements, here.

For more information call the Commissioner of Revenue’s office at 804-365-6128 or email commissioner@hanovercounty.gov.